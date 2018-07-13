Keys teacher's fight with husband turns physical after he refuses to buy her cocaine

ISLAMORADA, Fla. - A Florida Keys woman was arrested Thursday night after she got into a domestic dispute with her husband, who refused to buy her cocaine, deputies said.

Aileen Soto, 43, of Islamorada, faces a misdemeanor battery charge.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Lindhardt said Soto told deputies that an argument with her husband turned physical after he refused to go buy her cocaine.

According to the arrest report, Soto's husband told her, "It's Thursday night. I have to work tomorrow. I'm not buying your cocaine."

Soto claimed her husband pushed her and grabbed her throat, but he told deputies she threw a phone and framed pictures at him. Lindhardt said Soto admitted to throwing the items.

Deputies also found two Alprazolam pills (generic Xanax) in her possession. She also faces two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Soto's occupation on both the jail website and arrest report is listed as a teacher.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified because Soto's 11-year-old son was living at the home.

Soto told deputies she and her husband recently got married but had been living together as a family for four years. According to the report, Soto said she "knew it was a stupid thing to argue about."

