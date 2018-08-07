Marathon man accused of slamming dog on ground, breaking dog's pelvis

MARATHON, Fla. - A Marathon man is being sought by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office after he slammed a small dog on the ground, breaking the dog’s pelvis, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt announced Tuesday.

Authorities said Sean Booth Chidester, 35, is a convicted felon who may be armed and dangerous.

Detectives believe Chidester may have an illegally-owned handgun.

According to Linhardt, deputies were called to a veterinary hospital at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, where a woman was getting her miniature pinscher named Penny checked for injuries.

Linhardt said the woman told employees that her dog was unable to stand on its hind legs and was shaking a lot.

She later told deputies that she had gotten into an altercation the previous night with Chidester, who had picked up Penny above his head, with his arms fully extended, and slammed the dog to the ground from the top of a set of stairs.

Linhardt said the woman estimated the dog fell about 10 feet.

After Penny underwent X-rays, a veterinarian at the animal hospital found that the dog had suffered multiple fractures to her pelvis and may have suffered long-term nerve damage.

The vet said the dog may be unable to urinate on her own and may require a catheter.

Linhardt said Chidester may be in the Marathon area and may be riding a 2006 orange-and-blue Harley-Davidson motorcycle with the tag 6681RU.

He could also be driving a 1996 black GMC Jimmy sport utility vehicle with the words, "Outlaw Diesel" across the top windshield and the tag 3543UW.

Authorities said Chidester has an arrest history spanning more than 15 years in three states, including Florida.

According to Linhardt, the altercation between Chidester and the dog's owner remains under investigation.

For now, Chidester is wanted on animal cruelty charges.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477.

