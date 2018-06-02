No one hurt after seaplane skids off runway in Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. - A flat tire caused a seaplane to skid off the runway Saturday while landing at Key West International Airport, but no one was hurt, authorities said.

Cammy Clark, a spokeswoman for Monroe County, said the incident involving a Seaplane Adventures craft happened just before 2 p.m.

Eleven people were aboard at the time, Clark said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, Clark said.

