NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Amid the shortage of food and medications, babies who require hospitalization in Venezuela are at their most vulnerable. The Joshua's Heart Foundation wants you to join their effort to help those babies and their families.

The foundation is asking donors in South Florida to step up and drop off baby food, formulas and diapers. The drop-off locations will be accepting donations until April 6.

"I believe the best way to give back is to satisfy the needs of the neediest of individuals," Joshua's Heart Foundation volunteer Carlotta Sosa said in a statement.

The foundation has partnered with the Masismore Foundation and other organizations to make sure the donations are shipped April 15 and distributed in Venezuela.

The Joshua’s Heart Foundation's drop-off location is open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and from Noon to 5:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 2056 NE 155 St., in North Miami Beach. The donations can also be mailed. For more information, call 305-788-8295 or e-mail volunteer@joshuasheart.org.

