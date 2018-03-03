2 dead, 3 injured in early morning crash on Interstate 95

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Two men have been killed and three others were seriously injured after an early morning crash on Interstate 95, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Several people were tending to a disabled car when the crash -- which involved at least five vehicles -- happened around 2 a.m. on I-95 near Northwest 119th Street, troopers said.

The crash affected the northbound lanes of I-95 for several hours. As of 9 a.m., troopers had reopened the northbound lanes.

Two men were taken to area hospitals, where they were pronounced dead. Three other victims were also transported. Their conditions were unknown.

The Miami-Dade Fire Department also responded to the scene and assisted crews in cleaning up a possible fuel spill.

