Bay Harbor Islands police officer injured in North Miami crash

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - A Bay Harbor Islands police lieutenant was injured Tuesday morning when his cruiser slammed into the side of a North Miami bank.

The crash occurred about 6 a.m. at Northeast 125th Street and Northeast Ninth Avenue.

Local 10 News reporter Alex Finnie said the lieutenant appeared to be injured after the cruiser collided with another vehicle and then struck the side of a Chase bank branch at the intersection.

The lieutenant was treated at Aventura Hospital and Medical Center and was later released. He has since been identified as Lt. Luis Hormilla. Authorities said Hormilla is doing OK, but is sore with some bruising from the incident.

Authorities said one person was taken to a nearby hospital in a private ambulance. Another person was taken to Jackson North Medical Center.

The collision was so severe that the cruiser tore through a pedestrian crossing pole, pulling it out of the concrete.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.