Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Opa-locka apartment building

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Opa-locka, Miami-Dade police announced Thursday.

Detectives said the suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, tried to flee to Georgia.

Surveillance video captured the shooting the night of Jan. 7 at an Opa-locka apartment building on Washington and Northwest 22nd avenues.

The video shows the gunman walking down the hallway with his arm tucked under his shirt.

He stops, hides behind a wall and waites for the victim.

Once the victim passes, the gunman follows him, pulls out a gun and shoots the victim, leaving his lifeless body on the floor.

The owner of the building told Local 10 News that the gunman is a tenant and that he was seen heading back to his apartment unit after the shooting.

He was seen leaving the area on a bicycle.

The victim was identified as Wayne A. Mitchell, 50.

Mitchell's relatives told Local 10 News that he and his wife had lived at the apartment building for four years.

They said Mitchell and the gunman had been arguing for weeks, which led to the shooting.

It's unclear what the argument was about.

Relatives said Mitchell’s funeral will be held next week.





