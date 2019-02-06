Dispute about dog leads to fatal shooting near South Florida outlet mall

A man fatally shot another man during a dispute about a dog that wasn't on a leash, West Palm Beach police say.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A dispute about a dog led to a fatal shooting Tuesday morning near a South Florida outlet mall, police said.

West Palm Beach police officers were called to a shooting at the Park Place Condominiums, not far from the Palm Beach Outlets, shortly after 10:30 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed two men were arguing about a dog that wasn't on a leash when one of the men shot the other, Sgt. David Lefont said.

The victim was later identified by police as Slobodan Jakovljevic, 68, of West Palm Beach.

"They were acquainted somehow, so this isn't a random shooting," Lefont said.

Investigators questioned the shooter, but he was not arrested. He hasn't been identified.

"He cooperated with investigators and, in essence, claimed self-defense," Lefont said.

Detectives are still investigating.

