Small plane with 2 people onboard crashes into water off Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a small airplane that crashed into the ocean Friday afternoon off the coast of Palm Beach.

The plane involved is reportedly a Piper PA-32R that had two people onboard.

Coast Guard officials said the fixed-wing, single engine plane went down 23 miles east of Palm Beach.

Records show the plane left Palm Beach County Park Airport for the Bahamas around 1 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.

No other details were immediately released.





