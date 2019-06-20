Intruder tried to sexually batter children, ages 5 and 13, deputies say

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released this composite sketch of an intruder who "attempted to batter" two women at the Arbor Oaks apartments.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Authorities are asking people in the Boca Raton area to "take a good look at this composite," shown above, after learning more details about an intruder who "attempted to batter" two victims earlier this month, as investigators said.

The victims were first reported to be two women, but they are in fact a 5-year-old and a 13-year-old, investigators said Wednesday, adding that this was an attempted sexual battery.

The intruder took off after he was "spooked" by a third person, according to deputies.

In a Local 10 News report from June 10, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies said the incident took place June 9. The home invasion happened about 3 a.m. at the Arbor Oaks apartments, a gated community on Arbor Oaks Lane, just west of U.S. Highway 441 near West Boca Medical Center.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the man tried to batter the victims "before being spooked" by a third person. That person was an adult, deputies said Wednesday.

The intruder got away, but the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released a composite sketch of the man, who Barbera said may be in his late teens or early 20s, about 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a slender build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.