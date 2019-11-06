Palm Beach County

It's no myth! Bigfoot reported missing in South Florida

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Finally, after decades of false sightings and grand hoaxes from all over the world, Bigfoot has been sighted in South Florida... but now he's missing.

The Boynton Beach Police Department sent out an urgent tweet Wednesday asking for the public's help in finding Bigfoot.  

Yes, Bigfoot.

Someone, or some group, stole a massive 8-foot, 300-pound Bigfoot statue from in front of a local mattress store.

Police say the Bigfoot statue in front of Mattress Monsterz was swiped last month.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bigfoot is urged to call Det. Danielle Whitefield at 561-732-8116 or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

