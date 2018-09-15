Man shoots would-be robber outside West Palm Beach gas station, deputies say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A man carrying a concealed weapon shot a would-be robber early Saturday outside a West Palm Beach gas station, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the victim, who has a concealed weapon permit, was approached by three men around 6:30 a.m. outside a Shell gas station in the 2900 block of North Military Trail. When the men attempted to rob the victim, he drew his weapon and shot one of the them, deputies said.

The three men fled the scene, but the wounded man was found by deputies sometime later at a local hospital, authorities said. He has been arrested and is expected to recover, deputies said.

