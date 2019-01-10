Memorial service held for K-9 deputy Cigo killed in Christmas Eve shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A memorial service is scheduled for a South Florida K-9 deputy killed in the line of duty during a Christmas Eve shooting.

The public service will be held Thursday morning at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Cigo will be honored in the same manner traditionally afforded deputies who are killed on the job. That includes a police motorcade that will deliver Cigo's body to the service, a 21-gun salute and an "end of watch call." Cigo will also receive a police medal of honor.

Cigo was fatally shot at the Mall at Wellington Green, where deputies tracked two suspects wanted for attempted first-degree murder. One suspect, Giovany Ramos Alvarez, opened fire, mortally wounding the 3-year-old German shepherd.

Giovany Ramos Alvarez (left) -- seen here in an earlier booking photo -- and Justin Vazquez were wanted for attempted murder.

Deputies returned fire and wounded Alvarez. The 28-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The second suspect, Justin Vazquez, 19, was being held without bond at the main Palm Beach County jail.

