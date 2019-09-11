Small plane crashes near Boca Raton Airport

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A small plane crashed Wednesday morning outside Boca Raton Airport.

According to Boca Raton police, the plane crashed in a parking lot adjacent to one of the hangars shortly after takeoff.

Two people on board at the time could be seen walking around after the crash. The pilot was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

A view from Sky 10 showed the badly damaged singe-engine plane in pieces and covered in white foam.

According to the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the plane may have struck a tree on the way down.

In July, a small plane skidded off the tarmac and crashed into a fence bordering the airport's perimeter.

The airport remained open, but police said Airport Road was closed between the Cinemark movie theater and Northwest 40th Street.

The Federal Aviation Administration is conducting an investigation.

