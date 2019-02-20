Rescued from hoarder's home, dozens of dogs get mutt makeovers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A massive makeover operation was underway Wednesday at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League after more than 50 dogs were found uncared for this week inside a Palm Beach Gardens home.

Authorities found the animals, mostly small-breed dogs, after making a welfare check at the home. The homeowner, an apparent animal hoarder, was found dead inside with the dogs. The animals had been apparently been left unattended for about two weeks.

"It a sad thing when they come from a hoarding situation, but the good thing is that we can take care of it," said Dr. Beth Keser with the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Volunteers said the animals are generally in good health, but were dirty and unkempt. Groomers from Scenthound donated their time to shave away the dogs’ matted fur and treat the animals for fleas.

Some of the animals will need treatment for cataracts and skin aliments, Keser said.

The animals will spend about month at the rescue league to monitor their health, but volunteers expect all 50 dogs to be available for adoption.



