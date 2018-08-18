Two shot at preseason high school football game in Wellington, deputies say

WELLINGTON, Fla. - Palm Beach Sheriff's Office deputies evacuated a high school football field on Friday night after a shooting that left two wounded interrupted a preseason game in Wellington.

The shooting at Palm Beach Central High School was during the fourth quarter of a practice game between students from Palm Beach Central and William T. Dwyer High School from Palm Beach Gardens.

Deputies responded to the school at 8499 Forest Hill Blvd and minutes later a spokesperson for the department tweeted deputies determined it was not an active-shooter incident. Fire rescue personnel airlifted one victim from the field and a witness drove the other victim to the hospital.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a group of students got into a fight before the shooting. It was the first Friday night since Palm Beach students returned to school Aug. 13.

"My thoughts are with the victims of the shooting ... This shouldn't be the image of high school in America -- of life in America," Rep. Ted Deutch wrote on Twitter. "We must take action to strengthen our gun laws."

Palm Beach Post reporter Ryan DiPentima was covering the football game when he reported witnesses heard several shots were fired and a wounded male was on the field's running track.

"People just scrambled again, This time in the other direction. Young child in the press box just said, 'I hope I don't die.' Another said, 'This happens daily.' Unbelievable," DiPentima wrote on Twitter.

Witnesses published social media videos showing that aside from teenagers, the crowd at the game also included children and adults. DiPentima reported the game was canceled.

The Palm Beach County School District was asking parents who were there to pick up their children to go to the school's bus loop.

There "are plenty of law enforcement on site," Kathy Burstein, the district's spokesperson, wrote in a statement. "Students are safe and awaiting pickup."

Barbera said the Palm Beach County Schools Police Department asked the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office detectives with the violent crimes division to take over the investigation of the shooting. The shooter was not identified.

Students returned to school in Broward County on Wednesday and will return to school in Miami-Dade County on Monday.

Police evacuating campus after shooting at palm beach central vs Dwyer pic.twitter.com/wzVFKHJlw9 — Palm Beach Football (@PalmBeach7On7) August 18, 2018

#shooting at palm beach central vs Dwyer pic.twitter.com/zTjgXjYoFD — Palm Beach Football (@PalmBeach7On7) August 18, 2018

Field cleared after shooting at palm beach central vs Dwyer game pic.twitter.com/rQ6smYthtj — Palm Beach Football (@PalmBeach7On7) August 18, 2018

A helicopter is landing at Palm Beach Central pic.twitter.com/7g5g3GKjqA — Ryan DiPentima (@Ryan_DiPentima) August 18, 2018

