South Florida man bites dog's ear 'to establish dominance'

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - A South Florida man told a deputy he bit a dog's ear in an effort "to establish dominance," according to an arrest report.

Patrick Campbell, 27, of Lake Worth, was arrested Thursday on a charge of aggravated animal cruelty.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a deputy went to Campbell's home after receiving a complaint of some abusing a dog. The caller claimed to hear "slamming noises coming from the apartment."

When the deputy arrived, he was greeted by Campbell's roommates, who claimed Campbell was disciplining his 2-year-old Siberian husky named Dimitri. The men told the deputy that Campbell "beat the hell out of him."

The deputy found the dog in Campbell's bedroom closet. The deputy said the room smelled of urine and feces and there was blood on the floor.

When the deputy questioned Campbell about the blood coming from Dimitri's ear, Campbell described what he said happened, according to the report.

"I bit him to establish dominance," Campbell said, according to the report.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control took Dimitri. Campbell was taken to jail.

