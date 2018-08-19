Teen arrested after posting video of stolen AR-15 on Instagram, police say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - An 17-year-old boy was arrested Saturday after he bragged on Instagram about having a AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, Boynton Beach police said.

The video drew the attention of police because a similar weapon was stolen from an unmarked police car parked at a Boynton Beach shopping center last week. A spokesperson for the Boynton Beach Police Department said Moses Clay Jr. was the thief.

Clay is facing charges of burglary and grand theft.

After being tipped off to the Instagram video, a Boynton Beach police officer and his K-9 partner searched Clay's mother's home and found the rifle underneath a mattress, police said.

