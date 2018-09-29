Wildlife officials remove kangaroos from animal sanctuary after escape

JUPITER FARMS, Fla. - State wildlife officials have removed seven kangaroos from a Palm Beach County animal sanctuary after one of the animals escaped this week.

Carollyn Parrish, a spokeswoman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission, said the enclosures at the sanctuary were deficient and contributed to the kangaroo's escape.

The kangaroos are being held at another licensed facility until the sanctuary's owner, Eric Westergard, repairs the enclosures, Parrish said.

One of Westergard's kangaroos escaped from its pen during a storm on Monday night. The 45-pound buck, named Storm, was found by a volunteer Thursday after an extensive search.

A video of the 5-year-old kangaroo went viral Tuesday after a woman filmed the animal hopping along a rural road in Jupiter Farms.

The massive search included officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Highway Patrol. Drones and K-9 units from the Tequesta Police Department also searched for Storm.

