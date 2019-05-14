Korean War veteran receives special recognition by Publix

PLANTATION, Fla. - From 1950 to 1953, George Davis was among the tens of thousands of American soldiers who fought in the Korean War. Today, he is 87 years old and is being honored for his service on Saturday for Armed Forces Day.

Davis' employer since 2007, Publix Super Markets, will be hosting a party complete with food and cake.

Many customers and fellow associates will be in attendance to pay tribute to the war veteran.

Publix Vice President John Goff will also be there. He will present Davis with a special recognition and pin on behalf of CEO Todd Jones.

The celebration will kick off at 9:30 a.m. and take place at the store where Davis works. It is located in the Publix Plaza at 225 S. Flamingo Drive in Plantation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.