Sebring bank shooting suspect appears in court

SEBRING, Fla. - Police are expected to give additional details about a shooting at a Florida bank that left five people dead.

Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said he will hold a Thursday news conference about Wednesday's shooting at a SunTrust branch.

Meanwhile, shooting suspect Zephen Xaver was appearing before a judge Thursday morning.

Hoglund said the 21-year-old former prison guard trainee called police and reported he had fired shots inside the bank before eventually surrendering after a SWAT team entered the building.

Police didn't indicate a possible motive for the shooting or say what charges Xaver could face.

Florida Department of Corrections records show Xaver was hired Nov. 2 for the trainee post at Avon Park Correctional Institution and resigned Jan. 9. No disciplinary issues were reported.



