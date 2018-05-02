1 dead, 4 injured in South Miami car crash, authorities say

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. - One person was killed and four others were injured Wednesday in a crash at the intersection of Sunset Drive and U.S. 1 in South Miami, authorities said.

The impact left one driver pinned behind the wheel. The other driver was loaded onto a stretcher, along with a passenger and two others who were walking in the area.

"I ran out after it happened and saw people on the floor. One here, one there, one stuck in the car and they wanted to pull him out," business owner B. Amini said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said all victims were taken to local hospitals, one of whom was airlifted.

South Miami Police Department

The damage to each car showed the strength of the impact.

People in the area told Local 10 News that there was no mistaking the sound of the crash and the seriousness of the injuries.

The accident led South Miami police to close U.S. 1 in both directions from Sunset Place, south to the hospital.

"Nobody pays attention to pedestrians," one witness said. "Nobody cares. But, I don't know who was at fault."

A gray convertible involved in the crash ended up in the southbound lanes and the other car jumped the curb near a grassy median.

People who live and work in the area said the intersection is a dangerous one to cross and drive in.

"The light on Sunset (Drive) is very, very short, so when it turns green everyone rushes past U.S. 1 and, most of the time, they take the yellow and the red light," Amini said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department has taken over the investigation.

Authorities have not released the names of the person who died or the people who were injured.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.