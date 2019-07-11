Burglars steal $1.5 million worth of jewelry from South Miami home

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. - A group of experienced burglars recently stole about $1.5 million in jewelry, watches and family heirlooms from a home in Miami-Dade County's city of South Miami while the residents were out of town, police said.

Detectives released surveillance video showing a vandal who was able to shut down the power to the home on July 2 in the area of Southwest 67th Avenue and 68th Terrace in preparation for the burglary. This disabled the home's alarm.

The burglars used a sliding glass door to break into the back of the home. The homeowner is a watch collector, so the burglars broke into a vault and found a $300,000 Daytona Rainbow Rolex and other luxury pieces.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the burglary to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

