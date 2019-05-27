Garbage truck slams into building in South Miami

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. - A garbage truck collided with an SUV and then slammed into a building early Monday in South Miami, authorities said.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. at Bird Road and Southwest 62nd Avenue.

Paramedics transported two people to a local hospital. Their conditions were not disclosed. Two others were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Authorities have shut down a portion of Bird Road near the crash site while they investigate.

