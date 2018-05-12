Man kills his father, then tries to kill himself in Weston, deputies say

WESTON, Fla. - A man shot and killed his father and then attempted kill himself Saturday at a home in Weston, deputies said.

Keyla Concepcion, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said deputies received a report about a shooting around 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 3200 block of Islewood Avenue.

The wounded man barricaded himself inside the home, and a SWAT team was called, Concepcion said. Eventually after several hours, the man surrendered to deputies.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. His condition was not disclosed.

