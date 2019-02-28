Did South Florida pastor write $27,500 in bad checks?

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A police report has been filed against a pastor who apparently wrote $27,500 worth of bad checks.

According to a police report obtained by Local 10 News, pastor Eric D. Readon wrote several checks to roofer Jose Macedo.

Readon is the pastor of the New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church on Northwest 155th Street in Miami Gardens.

As Local 10 News reported last week, the church was recently foreclosed on and is scheduled to be auctioned off online March 6.

Macedo told Miami Gardens police he was hired by Readon to do roof work on a house located at 2251 NW 189th Terrace.

According to property records, Worldwind Investments Group LLC owns the property.

State records show Readon and his wife, Miami-Dade County school teacher Lakeisha Readon, own Worldwind.

Macedo told police after he completed the work on the Miami Gardens house that Readon gave him a check totaling $9,200.

Macedo told police when he went to his bank to deposit the funds, a representative at the bank told him the account had been closed for months.

Macedo said Readon refuses to return any phone calls.

Macedo told police he has been doing multiple jobs for Readon in Miami-Dade County and Broward County.

Readon wrote a check Feb. 2 using a Worldwind Investment Group account.

He wrote another check two days later from an account from New Beginning Multi-Purpose Community Center, which has the same address as the church.

Readon wrote "materials for roof" on the check written Feb. 2.

Macedo told police the $9,200 check was for final payment.

Miami Gardens police wouldn't comment on whether an investigation is underway.

Readon emailed Local 10 News investigative reporter Jeff Weinsier on Thursday and said he had documentation that proves Macedo's accusations against him are false. Readon has not yet provided that documentation to Local 10 News.

