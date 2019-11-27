HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Hallandale Beach residents living in a certain area of the city will want to make sure they are boiling water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or should be using bottled water, effective immediately. Bathing and showering in tap water is safe under certain conditions.

A boil-water advisory is in effect for a limited area of the city, which will continue through the Thanksgiving holiday. The advisory is not expected to be lifted until at least Friday, according to officials.

The area impacted includes S.W. 4th St. to S.W. 8th St., between Dixie Highway and S.W. 2nd Ave., along with Peter Bluesten Park and the Hallandale Beach YMCA Family Center.

According to a spokesperson from the city of Hallandale Beach, Lanzo Construction, the city’s contractor, was working on a large drainage project when they hit and broke a valve on a water main in the vicinity of S.W. 7th Street and Dixie Highway. When the section of pipeline was cut to replace the damaged valve, dirt and groundwater got into the line. This allowed a potential source of contamination to be introduced into a portion of the drinking water system.

While the boil-water notice is in place, the city offers the following recommendations:

Do not drink water without boiling it first. Bring all tap water to a rolling boil. Boil it for one minute and let it cool before using.

If you have open wounds or an existing illness which may make you more vulnerable, do not bathe in the tap water. If you do not have these conditions the water is safe to bathe and shower in.

Use bottled water. Remember to recycle or reuse the containers.

If you are not using a filter on your faucet, flush your water for at least 7 minutes before collecting any to boil. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Continue using boiled or bottled water until further notice.

Due to the pressure loss, there may be trapped air or loose sediment in water lines. The air and sediment may be removed by flushing your water system. Do not flush your system through the filter. The resulting air and sediment may affect the performance of your filter and the filter cartridge should be replaced after the boil water advisory is lifted.

Check updates at hallandalebeachfl.gov.