Man convicted in Craigslist roommate beating sentenced to life in prison

MIAMI – The man found guilty of brutally beating his roommate four years ago was sentenced on Monday.

In a case the judge called one of the most heinous he had seen, he sentenced Byron Mitchell to life in prison.

Mitchell was found guilty last June of attempted murder.

An ad on Craigslist for a new roommate led Mitchell to live with the victim, Danielle Cabo Jones.

They shared the apartment for a week before Mitchell viciously beat Jones in addition to scarring her face.

"I used to be about dance," she said through tears. "I can't anymore. I feel like my life has been destroyed."

Prosecutors in the case documented Mitchell's history of trouble with women and authority during his time in the Air Force.

Mitchell's defense attorneys pointed to his history of mental health issues.

During the sentencing hearing, Mitchell spoke for approximately 15 minutes, at one point dispensing advice to Jones about how to live her life.

She got up and walked out of the courtroom.