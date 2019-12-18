Investigation ongoing into Miami Gardens K-9 officer death

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Gardens Police Department isn't saying much about the recent death of a police dog.

They are looking into an incident involving a K-9 named Razor who died last month after it was left inside of a police vehicle.

The dog's handler has been identified as Miami Gardens police officer Ronald Weekes.

While many details surrounding the animal's death remain unclear, the Miami Herald has reported that something went wrong with the air conditioning system in Weekes' vehicle.

Investigators are working to find out if there was a mechanical error or if the air conditioner was simply turned off.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office told Local 10 News they are aware of the incident, saying in a statement:

"We have been broadly informed of the situation and are presently awaiting receipt of specific details from the department."

Local 10 News has reached out to the attorney representing Weekes and is awaiting a response.

Additionally, Local 10 News also inquired as to the official status of Officer Weekes and has yet to hear back.