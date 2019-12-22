Hundreds of Santa’s take part in Miami Lakes Jingle Bell Jog

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – How does Santa do it?

It’s hard enough traveling the world in one night, but doing it in a fully loaded suit, and in Florida!

Well, hundreds of Santa’s took a shot at it, jingle bell jogging across Miami Lakes, Saturday morning.

Hundreds of Santa's participate in the Miami Lakes Jingle Bell Jog 5k.

The Miami Lakes Jingle Bell Jog 5K is an annual event that champions all things associated with the festive winter holiday.

All participants received a fully loaded Santa Suit, complete with a hat, coat, belt, beard, and, of course, jingle bells.

You better believe that suit was pretty hot, but all of the holly jolly runners who actually made it to the finish line ran right through a snow line (aka foam) to receive their holiday themed medal.

All proceeds from the event, sponsored by Headquarter Toyota, went to veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

If you missed it this year, pull out your sweat pants and start training for next year’s event in the Florida heat!