Man jumps into postal worker’s truck, yells ‘give me my ----’

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A United States Postal worker defended herself from a man who jumped into her truck, laid across her lap and started making demands.

The worker was delivering mail around 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve at the intersection of N.W. 27th Avenue and 43rd Terrace. While her truck was stopped, she says a man jumped into the open door of her vehicle.

She told police that the man, later identified as 45-year-old Sosthene Louis, laid his body across her lap while she was stopped and in the driver’s seat. He then yelled “Give me my s--t.” She was able to push Louis off of her and out of the vehicle. She told police she then shut the mail truck’s door.

According to police, Louis then jumped onto the front of the mail truck and grabbed the driver’s side windshield wiper. Video shows him pulling off the wiper, then rolling off the truck and leaving the scene. Police say he then returned and was spotted across the street from where the incident happened. When police tried to speak with him, Louis allegedly took off.

Police were able take him into custody without incident. However, the report states that while Louis was in the police car, he began slamming his head into the rear safety shield of the vehicle. Louis appeared in court on Christmas Day on burglary and criminal mischief charges. He is being held without bond.

The postal worker was not injured.