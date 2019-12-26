Water main break prompts large hole on road near Coconut Grove

MIAMI – A water main break prompted a large hole on a highly trafficked area of 27th Avenue on Thursday afternoon near Miami’s Coconut Grove Metrorail Station.

The large hole on Southwest 27th Avenue’s northbound lanes at the intersection of Southwest 27th Terrace and Southwest 28th Lane was affecting traffic in the area, according to the Miami Police Department.

A Miami-Dade County public works crew and Miami police officers surrounded the enclosed area, which was steps away from South Dixie Highway.