Investigation underway after son finds father dead in northwest Miami-Dade County home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is underway after a son found his father dead in a home in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Police went to Northwest First Place off 79th Street shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.

Family friends stood in shock, telling Local 10 News it was the victim’s son who came to visit his father and found him dead in his home.

Detectives told Local 10 News some of the man’s personal belongings were also reported missing. Crime scene investigators arrived looking for a motive.

Investigators said the victim, who has not been identified, had no apparent gunshot wounds.

“It’s really scary,” Jean Pierre said. “I live in the block and I’ve got kids. I’ve got a 4-month baby in there.”

Neighbors said they found the incident suspicious, but police said there were no signs of gunfire or forced entry to the home.