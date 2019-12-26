Miami detectives search for Hialeah man’s killer

MIAMI – A few days before Christmas, police officers found Yasniel Fonseca dead off Interstate 95 near Miami’s Little River and Liberty City neighborhoods. He was 40 years old.

Detectives believe he was murdered Dec. 22 in the area of Northwest Fifth Place and Northwest 71st Street and they were asking the public for help. There is a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Rodrigo Lozano was among the people who were mourning the loss on social media in both South Florida and Cuba, where Fonseca was born. Lozano remembers growing up in a Hialeah neighborhood where Fonseca was known as the West 24 Dream Chaser crew’s “Yellow.”

“We laughed, broke night and hung out all the time at his house in Lago Grande,” Lozano wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to help his family with funeral expenses.

A relative said not everyone loved Fonseca, who was a convicted felon. Court records show he had a long criminal history that included charges for cocaine possession and domestic violence in Miami-Dade County.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Fonseca’s murder to call the department’s homicide unit at 305-603-6350 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.