Man, woman arrested after robbing man at gunpoint
At least 1 shot fired; cellphone taken from victim
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was robbed at gunpoint and his cellphone was taken in southwest Miami-Dade County Friday morning.
According to officers, a male and a female approached a man to steal his cellphone near 137th Avenue and Southwest 152nd Street in the Town and Country Shopping Plaza just outside of a McDonald’s restaurant.
The pair of thieves fired at least one gunshot before fleeing in a blue vehicle, a security guard said.
The officers spotted two people who fit the description of the thieves near Southwest 264th Street and 135th Court in a blue vehicle, officers said.
The pair tried to run from officers before they were successfully apprehended.
Officers were able to recover a handgun they believe was used in the armed robbery.
No injuries were immediately reported.
