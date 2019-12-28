Victim of car crash remembered as ‘beautiful soul’ at vigil

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Hundreds of people gathered to remember Reyana Lobban, who, like her boyfriend and her loved cars. The mourners paid tribute to a young life lost too soon.

Lobban, 19, died in a car crash early Christmas morning. She and her boyfriend Craig Williams, 24, were on their way home from a family gathering around 1 a.m. when the crash occurred.

The Honda Civic was obliterated after police say Williams lost control and hit a palm tree on Royal Palm Boulevard near State Road 441 in Margate.

Their lives gone, on impact.

Cars were a hobby they both shared. Friday night, Lobban’s own car was on display at the family’s vigil.

People remembered her as a beautiful soul.

The message? “Cherish your children because you just never know.”

Police believe speed was a factor in the deadly Christmas crash. Lobban, who was the passenger in the car, had started at FIU this summer as a nursing student after graduating from Blanche Ely High School, according to family members. Williams’ family asked for privacy during a difficult time.