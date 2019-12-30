Brightline adding late-night Saturday train, hourly departures in 2020

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Brightline is adjusting its travel schedule for the New Year.

The high-speed rail system, which is being rebranded as Virgin Trains USA, is adding a new northbound train from Miami at 5:15 p.m. beginning Jan. 1.

Northbound trains from Miami will now depart on the 50th minute of the hour.

There will be hourly departures from West Palm Beach and Miami, except between noon and 1 p.m. There will also be hourly weekday departures from Fort Lauderdale except between 12:20 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

Southbound trains from West Palm Beach will now leave on the 10th and 40th minute of the hour.

Weekend trains will now depart hourly beginning at 7 a.m.

Brightline is also adding a late-night train on Saturdays from West Palm Beach and Miami.