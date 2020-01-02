ATMs, safes found in canal in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after multiple ATMs and safes were discovered in a canal.

According to authorities, the items were spotted by a passerby Wednesday in the area of Southwest 124th Avenue and 236th Street.

Police divers responded to the area Thursday morning and pulled two ATMs and six safes from the water.

Miami-Dade police pull an ATM from a canal in southwest Miami-Dade on Jan. 2.

It remains unclear how the ATMs and safes ended up in the water or from where they were taken. Officers at the scene told Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly that the ATMs appear to be relatively new and did not sustain much water damage.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.