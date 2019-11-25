Body found floating in Hialeah canal
Man’s body taken to medical examiner’s office
HIALEAH, Fla. – A body was found floating in a canal Monday morning in Hialeah.
The discovery was made in a canal along Okeechobee Road.
Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said the man's body was removed from the water and taken to the medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death.
No other information was immediately available.
