Coral Springs playground named after Meadow Pollack set to open

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A new playground named after Stoneman Douglas victim Meadow Pollack is scheduled to open this weekend in Coral Springs.

Princess Meadow’s Playground at Betti Stradling Park is named for Pollak. The 18-year-old was one of 17 people killed in the 2018 school shooting at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The dedication and ribbon-cutting at the park at 10301 Wiles Road will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The playground was funded through Meadow’s Movement, an organization created to increase awareness for additional school security.

Along with slides, swings and other active equipment, the playground will also include a plaque honoring all 17 victims of the school shooting.