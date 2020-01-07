76ºF

2 more Chinese nationals arrested at Naval Air Station in Key West

The Associated Press

Tags: Monroe County, U.S. Navy, Naval Base, Yuhao Wang, Jielun Zhang, Naval Air Station in Key West, Lyuyou Liao, Zhao Qianli
110923-N-AC979-258 KEY WEST, Fla. (Sept. 23, 2011) The guided-missile destroyer Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Spruance (DDG 111) arrives at Naval Air Station Key West in preparation for its formal commissioning ceremony Oct. 1. The ship is named in honor of Adm. Raymond Spruance, commander of Carrier Task Force 16 during the World War II Battle of Midway. Spruance is the second Navy ship to bear the name and the 61st ship in the Arleigh Burke class of Navy destroyers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael K. McNabb/Released)
Two more Chinese nationals have been arrested for illegally taking photographs at a Florida Navy base, court records show.

The arrests over the weekend of Yuhao Wang and Jielun Zhang bring to four the number of Chinese people charged recently with snapping pictures at the Naval Air Station in Key West, Florida.

An FBI affidavit says Wang and Zhang drove up to an air station annex entrance and were told by a security officer they could not enter the property without military identification. The FBI says the pair drove onto the base anyway and were apprehended by authorities about 30 minutes later after taking photos of structures on the base.

The two had an initial court appearance on Monday and have bail hearings Friday in Key West federal court. Their attorneys did not immediately respond Tuesday to emails seeking comment.

The arrests follow two similar cases involving Chinese nationals taking photos at the Key West base. On Dec. 26, Lyuyou Liao was charged with illegally taking pictures at another annex of the Naval Air Station.

Liao, 27, is being held without bail. His lawyer argued at a recent hearing that Liao was on vacation taking pictures and that evidence of any crime is thin.

A fourth Chinese man, Zhao Qianli, pleaded guilty last year to illegally taking photographs at the same Florida Keys installation. Qianli, 20, was sentenced to a year in federal prison.

The story summary has been edited to correct the spelling of Jielun Zhang.

