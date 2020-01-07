Man wearing sunglasses, bandanna robs Chase Bank in Miami Lakes, FBI says

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – A man wearing sunglasses and a bandanna over his head robbed a Chase Bank branch Monday in Miami Lakes, the FBI confirmed on Tuesday.

The robbery was reported shortly after 6 p.m. at the Chase Bank at 14045 NW 67th Ave.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the man entered the bank and demanded cash from an employee.

No injuries were reported.

Marshall said the FBI would not disclose how much money was taken at this time.

Anyone with information about the robber’s identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.