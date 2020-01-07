79ºF

Puppies found in feces at Pembroke Park pet shop adopted

1 of 6 puppies rescued by Good Karma back in hospital for third time since November

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

Christina Vazquez, Reporter

Tags: Pets, Broward County, Pembroke Park, Dr. Do Little Pets
These are some of the puppies that were rescued from deplorable conditions at Dr. Do Little Pets in Pembroke Park. (Good Karma Pet Rescue)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – One of 31 puppies found living in deplorable conditions at a Pembroke Pines pet shop has been hospitalized for a third time since November.

Nathalie Santana of Good Karma Pet Rescue said Tuesday that five of the six puppies in their care “have been adopted into amazing homes,” but Salchi the basset hound is back in a hospital for the third time since the dogs were found covered in fleas and living in heaps of feces-covered hay and grass at Dr. Do Little Pets off Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Santana said Salchi is battling chronic pneumonia and is resistant to every antibiotic administered.

A search of public records shows Dr. Do Little Pets LLC was filed with the state in August. The electronic signature on the filing is Norman Chera.

Town Manager Agatha Muse-Salters said Pembroke Park has not reissued a business tax receipt to Dr. Do Little Pets. She said a town meeting will be held Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. to discuss a proposed pet retail ban.

The condition of the other dogs found at the pet shop was not immediately known.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies continue to investigate.

About the Authors: