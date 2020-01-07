Puppies found in feces at Pembroke Park pet shop adopted

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – One of 31 puppies found living in deplorable conditions at a Pembroke Pines pet shop has been hospitalized for a third time since November.

Nathalie Santana of Good Karma Pet Rescue said Tuesday that five of the six puppies in their care “have been adopted into amazing homes,” but Salchi the basset hound is back in a hospital for the third time since the dogs were found covered in fleas and living in heaps of feces-covered hay and grass at Dr. Do Little Pets off Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Santana said Salchi is battling chronic pneumonia and is resistant to every antibiotic administered.

Video from @GKPetRescue of Salchi the basset hound who they say has been hospitalized for the third time following his rescue from Dr. Do Little Pet Shop last November. Background: https://t.co/ei4qim9ZU4 @WPLGLocal10 https://t.co/uvmF2Zrtk1 pic.twitter.com/SzTMAu64j6 — Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) January 7, 2020

A search of public records shows Dr. Do Little Pets LLC was filed with the state in August. The electronic signature on the filing is Norman Chera.

Town Manager Agatha Muse-Salters said Pembroke Park has not reissued a business tax receipt to Dr. Do Little Pets. She said a town meeting will be held Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. to discuss a proposed pet retail ban.

The condition of the other dogs found at the pet shop was not immediately known.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies continue to investigate.