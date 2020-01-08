Police ask public’s help in finding missing Hialeah man with dementia

HIALEAH – Police in Hialeah are searching for a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Luis Mario Duran, 53, was last seen leaving his house Tuesday at around 8:30 p.m. He was driving a red 2007 Toyota Yaris with Florida license tag IVFB43

Police say Duran told his wife he was going to the Publix at 15000 Miami Lakes Drive, but never returned. It’s not known if Duran ever made it to the grocery store.

Duran stands 5′ 4″ with brown eyes and gray hair. He uses glasses to drive and was last seen wearing a beige button-down shirt with double front pockets and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Duran’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Hialeah police at 305-687-2525