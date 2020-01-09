South Florida man accused of threatening to kill Trump in Facebook Live video

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida man is accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump in a video posted on Facebook Live.

Chauncy Lump, 26, was arrested Jan. 4 by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

According to a federal criminal complaint, a Facebook employee notified a BSO detective that someone using the name “BlackMan Vs America” posted a video on Facebook Live in which he threatened Trump.

The complaint alleges that Lump posted the video Jan. 3 -- the same day that Trump announced a U.S. military strike that claimed the life of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani -- while wearing “white cream on his face, a towel on his head, wrapped like a turban, and what appeared to be a shower curtain over his body.” The music playing in the background sounded like it came “from the Middle East.”

Among the comments Lump made in the video were explicit threats to kill the president.

U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Luca White noted in the complaint that Lump appeared to be holding a loaded AK-47 in the video.

According to the complaint, Lump was quoted as saying in the video:

“He killed my leader. Please tell me where is Donald Trump?”

“I need to find the Donald, because if I don’t find him, I am going to have to blow up Broward County. So please tell me where his is. I don’t want to have to blow up the Broward County tonight.”

“Do not play with me. I have AK-47. I have it here. Do not play with me, OK. I will come to Broward County tonight. I am gonna come to Broward County.”

“I am going to come to Broward County. I’m ready for Donald Trump, OK?”

“I am in Boca. Tell them to come get me from Boca, 15 minutes from Palm Beach where Donald Trump is. Tell them to come get me.”

“He killed my leader and I have to kill him. I am ready for Donald. I am ready.”

“The feds are watching. I am not afraid of the feds.”

“He was on the news earlier landing in Miami, please take this seriously; I am going to get all of you.”

Lump was being held without bond at the Joseph V. Conte in Pompano Beach. He is charged with making threats against the president.