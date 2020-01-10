Roaches raise concern at Papa John’s Pizza restaurant in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A State Inspector was sent to a Pembroke Pines Papa John's after a picture of a roach infestation was sent into The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The picture was also sent to Local 10′s Jeff Weinsier.

Inspectors closed a Papa John's in Pembroke Pines.

It shows roaches in an oven used to cook your pizza!

When the inspector showed up, he found similar conditions and ordered the place shut.

This papa John’s is located on University Drive, north of Taft street, south of Sheridan street.

The Papa John’s was re-inspected Thursday and was allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection .

The state inspector recently reported finding similar conditions at the Papa John’s Pizza restaurant at 2080 N. University Dr., and he ordered the restaurant to close.

***PAPA JOHN'S

2080 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

PEMBROKE PINES

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live under pizza prep table in kitchen 1 live under 4 door true low boy cooler in kitchen 2 live on floor in customer sitting area Manager discarded all live roaches found and sanitized area."

“Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead on back of oven fan in kitchen 1 dead under pizza prep table in kitchen 1 dead under 4 door true low boy cooler in kitchen 1 dead found under cash register at front counter Manager discarded all dead roaches found and sanitized area.”

Papa John’s Pizza did not respond to a request for comment before deadline Thursday night.