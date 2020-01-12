This Week in South Florida podcast - January 12, 2020

On this This Week in South Florida podcast, co-hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney discuss the upcoming Florida Legislative Session with three South Florida lawmakers who are heading to Tallahassee.

Joining the podcast are Rep. Shervin Jones, who is from West Park and represents Southeast Broward County, Sen. Annette Taddeo who represents Kendall and Southwest Miami-Dade County, and Rep. Chip LaMarca, who represents Northeast Broward County and lives in Lighthouse Point.

