FBI seeks culprits involved in armed home invasion, killing in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – The FBI is working with the Miami-Dade Police Department to find several people involved in an armed home invasion and killing late last year in Cutler Bay, FBI spokesman James Marshall confirmed Tuesday.

The crime occurred shortly before 11:15 p.m. Nov. 5 in the area of Southwest 222nd Street and 99th Avenue.

According to Marshall, the victim, Daniel J. Macko, 31, and his wife were home with an acquaintance when they noticed a Dodge RAM van was parked near their driveway.

Marshall said Macko’s wife left the home to run an errand and was ambushed by several people who emerged from the van.

Surveillance video shows several people wanted in connection with a home invasion and killing in Cutler Bay.

Macko heard the commotion, opened the front door and the culprits rushed their way inside the home looking for something, Marshall said.

The acquaintance told authorities they heard the people say they had found “it” before they left the home. Authorities have not disclosed what was taken.

According to Marshall, Macko was shot several times during the incident and died at the scene.

His wife and acquaintance were not injured.

Marshall said the FBI is involved with the case because of an ongoing Hobbs Act investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.