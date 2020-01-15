Allegations of holocaust denial at Plantation barbershop leads to social media backlash

PLANTATION, Fla. – Alleged comments of holocaust denial inside a South Florida barbershop has led to outrage on social media.

The owner of Kiko's Barbarshop flat out denies that one of his barbers is a holocaust denier.

“I didn’t sleep, I’m offended by that, that this guy is saying that about us” said Kiko. “We take care of people.”

The customer who said he heard those comments spoke to Local 10 News’ Glenna Milberg.

That customer, Ivan Reich, said he was in mid-haircut when the barbershop discussion suddenly changed.

"The conversation literally went from football to this, holocaust denial," he said. "I turned to my barber and I said 'did I just hear what I thought I heard?' and he said 'yes.'"

“I’ve had family, people close to me, who were both survivors and who were killed. He looked at me with a stone cold stare and said ‘too bad for you.’”

With no witnesses corroborating either side of the story, the truth of what happened at Kiko's Barbership on Tuesday may never be known.

There is no denying the fallout, however, once Reich posted his experience on Facebook and Yelp.

With the already heightened fear of rising antisemitism stoked, a longtime local business is feeling the backlash.

"I apologized to him, I said I know my employees would never do that," Kiko said.

Kiko also apologized on social media for a customer's discomfort, but denied Reich's story, and a chance to talk face to face. The police were called on Reich when he tried.

"I'd like acknowledgement of what occurred," Reich said. "And I'd like the employee to be reprimanded or terminated."

Reich reached out to the Anti-Defamation League, which has since gotten involved. The organization said it is especially concerned about what happened on social media as a result of this situation, with a rise in hate speech and trolling.