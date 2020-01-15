Dog found abandoned in warehouse area with highly infected eyes

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A dog was recently abandoned in a warehouse area in Hollywood and left to die, but he got a second chance at life.

“We’re assuming that it’s some form of either trauma that has occurred from something poured onto him or something that has just been an ongoing infection that never really received its proper medical care,” Dr. Carlos Ameijeiras, of the Neighborhood Veterinary Clinic, said.

Ameijeiras is the owner and head veterinarian at the Neighborhood Veterinary Center in Hallandale Beach.

Rocky was brought to him on Monday after Hollywood police officers found the dog abandoned in a warehousing area.

His eyes were so infected he is almost completely blind.

The doctor said it’s impossible to tell how it got so bad, but we’re told there’s no doubt this dog was abused or neglected.

“He was in pretty bad condition,” Flor Vargas, of Noah’s Rescue, said.

Vargas runs Noah’s Rescue, the group that picked Rocky up from the officers that found him and got him the help he desperately needed.

On Wednesday, after a few days of treatment, Vargas and her volunteer, Stacie, got to see Rocky again. They said the progress he’s shown is encouraging.

“He will be OK and we will make sure that nobody will ever hurt him again,” Vargas said.

Rocky will likely never see again and he does have a long road ahead of him. Right now, the rescue is working on getting him a foster and raising money for his medical bills.

Click here to make donations for Rocky’s care and medical bills. People may also call the veterinarian’s office directly at 954-505-3757. Those interested in fostering Rocky are asked to call Noah’s Rescue at 754-252-0877.